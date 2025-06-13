More overdose alerts issued for Regina and Saskatoon

Saskatchewan’s health ministry is reporting first responders have seen 54 overdoses including four deaths in Regina within the last week.
Both Regina and Saskatoon are seeing drugs with high levels of fentanyl as well as benzodiazepines and xylazine, which are drugs that naloxone won’t work on.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Harm reduction workers in both cities are saying the overdose numbers reported are actually much higher and the situation isn’t improving.
Trending Now
Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.
Comments