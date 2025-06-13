Menu

Canada

More overdose alerts issued for Regina and Saskatoon

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 13, 2025 7:45 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Saskatchewan's health ministry has issued overdose alerts for both Regina and Saskatoon after first responders saw a high number of overdoses and dangerous drugs in the last week.
Saskatchewan’s health ministry is reporting first responders have seen 54 overdoses including four deaths in Regina within the last week.

Both Regina and Saskatoon are seeing drugs with high levels of fentanyl as well as benzodiazepines and xylazine, which are drugs that naloxone won’t work on.

Harm reduction workers in both cities are saying the overdose numbers reported are actually much higher and the situation isn’t improving.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

