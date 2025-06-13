More overdose alerts issued for Regina and Saskatoon

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan’s health ministry is reporting first responders have seen 54 overdoses including four deaths in Regina within the last week.

Both Regina and Saskatoon are seeing drugs with high levels of fentanyl as well as benzodiazepines and xylazine, which are drugs that naloxone won’t work on.

Harm reduction workers in both cities are saying the overdose numbers reported are actually much higher and the situation isn’t improving.

