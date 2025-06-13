Defence given time to review Crown case against N.S. woman accused of stabbing child

The defence lawyer for a Halifax woman charged in the stabbing of a child has been granted additional time to review the Crown’s case.
Nineteen-year-old Elliott Chorny briefly appeared in provincial court today with her lawyer Kelly Rowlett, who asked the judge to put the matter over until Aug. 15.
Chorny has been charged with attempted murder and a weapons offence for the Feb. 23 stabbing of a six-year-old boy on a downtown Halifax street.
Crown lawyers confirmed outside court that Chorny had undergone a psychiatric assessment to determine whether she should be held criminally responsible for the attack, but they didn’t disclose the results.
Prosecutor Amin Helal said the Crown provided additional evidence to Rowlett on Thursday.
Judge Alonzo Wright set Aug. 15 as the next date for Chorny to potentially enter a plea in the case.
