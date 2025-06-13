Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Defence given time to review Crown case against N.S. woman accused of stabbing child

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 13, 2025 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing 6-year-old child in Halifax'
Woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing 6-year-old child in Halifax
RELATED: Woman faces attempted murder charge after stabbing 6-year-old child in Halifax – Feb 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The defence lawyer for a Halifax woman charged in the stabbing of a child has been granted additional time to review the Crown’s case.

Nineteen-year-old Elliott Chorny briefly appeared in provincial court today with her lawyer Kelly Rowlett, who asked the judge to put the matter over until Aug. 15.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Chorny has been charged with attempted murder and a weapons offence for the Feb. 23 stabbing of a six-year-old boy on a downtown Halifax street.

Crown lawyers confirmed outside court that Chorny had undergone a psychiatric assessment to determine whether she should be held criminally responsible for the attack, but they didn’t disclose the results.

Trending Now

Prosecutor Amin Helal said the Crown provided additional evidence to Rowlett on Thursday.

Judge Alonzo Wright set Aug. 15 as the next date for Chorny to potentially enter a plea in the case.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices