Man dies after crashing e-scooter crossing Toronto viaduct

A man has died after his electric scooter crashed while crossing a bridge in Toronto on Thursday evening.
Toronto police said they were called to the site of the crash on the Prince Edward Viaduct over the Don Valley River around 9 p.m.
Police said a man in his 50s was riding his electric scooter across the bridge when he lost control. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Later, according to police, the man succumbed to his injuries and died.
Investigators are asking anyone with security or dashcam footage that might depict the incident to get in touch.
