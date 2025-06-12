Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

High-profile South Okanagan winemaker charged with sexual assault

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 9:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Okanagan wine maker charged with sexual assault'
Former Okanagan wine maker charged with sexual assault
A high-profile Okanagan businessman and former winemaker is now charged with the sexual assault of a migrant farm worker. As Victoria Femia reports, this isn't the first time Randy Toor has faced accusations related to temporary foreign workers.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The safety of migrant and undocumented workers is under renewed scrutiny after Randhir Singh Toor, a prominent figure in the South Okanagan wine industry, was charged with sexual assault against an undocumented foreign worker.

“Undocumented workers are most vulnerable than anyone because there is no one to come help them to provide them support,” said Raul Gatica of the Dignidad Migrante Society.

Toor is the co-owner of the now-closed Desert Hills Estate Winery.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He had his first court appearance Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault that occurred in December 2023.

Court documents show his Mount Baldy cabin was searched during the subsequent investigation.

According to the Dignidad Migrante Society, which advocates for the foreign workers, abuse is widespread as many temporary foreign workers aren’t aware of their limited rights.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatica is calling on government and police to do more to protect this group, especially undocumented workers who are made to believe they have no rights at all.

Trending Now

“There is no specific program to help to educate the workers against the fear that they have,” said Gatica.

In an unrelated case, another business, which shares the same address as Desert Hills, Toor Vineyards, was permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers in December and fined more than $100,000.

Toor will be back in court in August. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices