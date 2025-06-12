High-profile South Okanagan winemaker charged with sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

The safety of migrant and undocumented workers is under renewed scrutiny after Randhir Singh Toor, a prominent figure in the South Okanagan wine industry, was charged with sexual assault against an undocumented foreign worker.

“Undocumented workers are most vulnerable than anyone because there is no one to come help them to provide them support,” said Raul Gatica of the Dignidad Migrante Society.

Toor is the co-owner of the now-closed Desert Hills Estate Winery.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He had his first court appearance Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault that occurred in December 2023.

Court documents show his Mount Baldy cabin was searched during the subsequent investigation.

According to the Dignidad Migrante Society, which advocates for the foreign workers, abuse is widespread as many temporary foreign workers aren’t aware of their limited rights.

Story continues below advertisement

Gatica is calling on government and police to do more to protect this group, especially undocumented workers who are made to believe they have no rights at all.

“There is no specific program to help to educate the workers against the fear that they have,” said Gatica.

In an unrelated case, another business, which shares the same address as Desert Hills, Toor Vineyards, was permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers in December and fined more than $100,000.

Toor will be back in court in August. None of the allegations have been tested in court.