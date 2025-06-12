Extra innings comeback extends Saskatoon Berries’ undefeated streak at home

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Berries outfielder Jalen Freeman has shown bunt hundreds of plate appearances before in his career, but none were as dramatic as what he laid down on Wednesday night.

His play in the 11th inning against the Medicine Hat Mavericks proved to the game-winning play.

“I’m fast and fast people, we use that you know what I’m saying,” said Freeman. “It’s to get hits, we want to get hits. So we’re going to use that bunt and get to first.”

Freeman’s bunt was fielded by Mavericks pitcher Luke Barrientos, but he would sky his throw over top of first base to allow Berries runner Nomar Prieto to score the winning run in the 5-4 contest.

Swarmed by his Berries teammates, Freeman was able to deliver the final nail in what marked Saskatoon’s biggest comeback of the season yet, rallying from a 4-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“Had to get it down,” said Freeman. “Coach called for me to put the bunt down in that situation and I had full confidence in doing so.”

The win Wednesday allowed the Berries to sweep the Mavericks over their two-game set at Cairns Field, a team which came into the week sitting first place in the Western Canadian Baseball League.

Now those standings have flipped, as the Berries have raced out to a 9-2 start to the season and now sit tops in the WCBL themselves.

“You got to be able to win games a bunch of different way and this year we’ve been able to do it a bunch of different ways,” said Berries head coach Joe Carnahan.

“We’ve been able to pitch it a little bit, we’ve been able to do it with our speed, been able to bang it around a little bit. It’s good to have a couple different ways to win games and sometimes you need a little luck.”

Rookie Merek Yeager threw six innings in the start for Saskatoon, while relievers Tanner Hosick and Zac Laird were able to get some big outs in the ninth and 10th innings to give the Berries a chance with the bats in the 11th.

According to Carnahan, the entirety of the Saskatoon roster has arrived into town and are now chasing a championship together.

“This is the roster,” said Carnahan. “Summer is always ever-changing with things that happen, but this is the roster we plan on having and we’re happy to have everybody here.”

Among that group is fan favourite Ethan Menard, who returned this week from the University of Texas at Tyler for a second summer in Saskatoon.

Leading the Berries in RBIs last season, Menard picked things up right where he left off as he came through with a key RBI double in the eighth inning to drive in a pair of runs.

“Seeing the talent that we’ve brought in from Day 1 and the aggression we play with, just knowing that if we go and be the enforcer we’re going to have a chance in any ball game we play in,” said Menard.

“It’s amazing to watch.”

The Berries have also proven to be kings of Cairns Field this year, defending their home diamond with an undefeated 6-0 record at home so far this summer.

According to Freeman, the feeling around the team is there’s plenty more in store this summer, with the hopes of keeping that dominance at home alive.

“We love fans coming out to support us and we’re going to give them a show every time they come out here,” said Freeman. “They’re paying for a ticket, we’re going to get them right, you know.”

The Berries were slated to visit the Brooks Bombers on Thursday night, but that game has been postponed due to rain and has been rescheduled to a double-header on Friday at Elks Field in Brooks.