Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day highlights grim B.C. statistics

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 9:20 pm
Raising awareness about elder abuse
In advance of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, seniors advocates from across the province and joining forces to raise awareness. Catherine Urquhart reports.
With Sunday marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, people are being urged to speak out and seek assistance, something that could help make those golden years safer and more fulfilling.

Statistics show the so-called golden years can include physical, emotional and financial abuse.

“Many assume that abuse happens in institutions,” Barb MacLean, with Family Caregivers of BC told Global News. “Ninety per cent of cases occur in a senior’s own home.”

Elder Financial Abuse

B.C.’s seniors advocate says that in 2024, there were 2,310 cases of abuse, neglect and self-neglect of seniors reported to designated agencies.

That’s an increase of 21 per cent compared to 2019.

“Perpetrators of abuse can be scam artists that contact a senior by phone, text, mail, email or in person. But they can also be a family member, a caregiver, a neighbour or a vendor,” seniors advocate Dan Levitt said.

Marie-Noël Campbell of Seniors First BC told Global News said demand for aid is high.

“Our Seniors Abuse and Information line, or SAIL, receives over 7,000 calls per year B.C.-wide, with over 2,500 of these calls related to abuse, neglect and self-neglect,” she said.

Sadly, countless victims do not report abuse, as they’re ashamed and embarrassed.

