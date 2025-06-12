Protests at G7 summit in Alberta set to be largely peaceful, targeting Trump policies

Send this page to someone via email

Protests during the upcoming G7 leaders summit in Kananaskis, Alta., may be starkly different than demonstrations happening this week against immigration crackdowns in the United States.

A University of Toronto research group that has been monitoring the meetings of world leaders since 1998 says its analysis shows Canadian protests are more peaceful and smaller – but similar to the recent demonstrations in Los Angeles, they’re likely to be against the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The Los Angeles protests will add another (issue) the protesters going there already care about, but it won’t do anything much more than that,” said John Kirton, director of the G7 Research Group.

“I don’t think it’ll bring more protesters, too. Nor will the L.A. protests delay Trump from coming here.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting Trump and world leaders from France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and the European Union for the three-day summit starting Sunday in the Rocky Mountains southwest of Calgary.

Leaders of several non-member countries, including India, Ukraine and Mexico, are also set to attend.

View image in full screen Military aircraft have been frequent visitors to the skies over Calgary in the leadup to the G7 summit, including these U.S. Marine Osprey aircraft that were spotted at the Calgary International Airport on Thursday. Global News

The summit comes as protests in the United States continue against Trump’s immigration raids, particularly his government’s detainment of migrants.

Hundreds of U.S. marines have joined about 4,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

The protests have seen clashes with police, burned cars, rubber bullets shot at journalists and arrests.

In Alberta, Kirton said protests during the G7 are not expected to be the same.

“(The G7’s) distinctive mission from the very beginning was to promote within its own members the values of open democracy,” he said. “In democracies, people are supposed to protest. It’s an integral part.”

It’s unlikely Canada’s government would respond to any clashes like Trump, by calling in the military, Kirton added.

The remote Kananaskis location where the summit is being held will be closed off to the public.

View image in full screen The security forces for the G7 summit include members of the RCMP, Calgary police, Alberta Sheriffs, wildlife officers and the Canadian armed forces — all who have been involved in extensive training in recent weeks. Global News

Visuals and audio of protesters at three demonstration zones designated by the RCMP — two in downtown Calgary and one in Banff — are to be shown to the leaders and other delegates at the summit on TV screens, while another zone at the Calgary airport won’t be broadcast.

Kirton said the distance between officials and protesters ensures the summit unfolds peacefully.

“Trump has been subjected to two assassination attempts, and one almost killed him. So you can see why (RCMP) have to be hypervigilant,” Kirton said.

The Calgary Raging Grannies group plans to be at the protest zone at Calgary City Hall on Sunday afternoon.

74-year-old Mary Oxendale-Spensley said the grandmothers will be far from raging and clashing with police when they call out Trump’s tariffs and his pitch to annex Canada.

“We do intend to sing,” said the retired teacher. One of their songs in the lineup is “U.S.A., you have got a problem.”

The song calls the U.S. president an “orange blob” because of his tan, says he’s “way out of line,” and declares “our sovereign nation will never be yours,” said Oxendale-Spensley.

Ensuring Trump hears their message is vital, she said, even if it’s on a screen.

“I’m a Canadian. I was Canadian when I was born. I intend to be a Canadian when I die.”

It’s hard to say how many grannies will be at the protest, she added. “My big complaint about the grannies always is that we’re grannies. People get sick, people break their ankle, that kind of thing.”

Protests at the last G7 summit in Kananaskis in 2002 were peaceful, Kirton said, as demonstrators were also given designated zones.

“I do remember most vividly it was very hot,” Kirton said, and there were not many protesters.

“There were so few of them and it was so peaceful that we didn’t even bother to estimate a number.”

View image in full screen Police motorcades involved in training exercises have been frequently spotted on the streets of Calgary in the weeks leading up to the G7 summit. Global Calgary

Aside from protests against Trump, some are expected to address other issues, like calling for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and Russia’s war in Ukraine, Kirton said.

Kirton said he also anticipates a presence from Canadians who want Alberta to separate from Canada, as well as those opposed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tensions have been high between Canada and India since 2023, when former prime minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that agents of the Indian government were linked to the killing of a Canadian activist for Sikh separatism outside a gurdwara in Surrey, B.C.

Sikh groups have asked Carney to rescind his G7 invitation to Modi.

Moninder Singh, spokesman for the Sikh Federation of Canada, said it’s planning protests in Banff, Calgary and Ottawa over Modi’s attendance.

View image in full screen The municipal plaza. in front of Calgary city hall, is one of three designated protest zones for the G7 summit. Global News

The International League of Peoples’ Struggles, an international alliance of grassroots organizations, is expecting about 200 people for a protest also at Calgary City Hall.

Yasmeen Khan, vice-chair of the group’s North America chapter, said protesters want to raise awareness about various issues, including Indigenous struggles, housing and climate change.

“We’ll have banners. We’ll be chanting,” she said. “We will also have some cultural performances from some Indigenous artists and migrant youth.”

Mounties said first responders are prepared for protests.

“While the number of participants may vary, we have strong situational awareness of anticipated demonstrations and are well positioned to respond accordingly,” said RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan.