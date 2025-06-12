A JetBlue flight rolled off the runway in Boston, but no injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A JetBlue flight landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport rolled off the runway and into the grass on Thursday, an airport spokesperson said.

No one on JetBlue flight 312 was injured, but the runway remained closed Thursday afternoon and a ground stop on all flights was in effect. Meanwhile, crews assessed the aircraft and passengers were bussed to the terminal, said Samantha Decker, with Massachusetts Port Authority, in an email.

Passengers could be seen descending from the plane using stairs provided by emergency vehicles surrounded by dozens of emergency crews, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

The plane was coming from Chicago.

“JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago to Boston veered off the runway and onto the grass after landing,” JetBlue said in an email. “We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause.”

Thursday’s incident came FAA officials have acknowledged they weren’t doing enough to ensure air safety. Recent polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that fewer Americans report feeling safe about flying this year.

