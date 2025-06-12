Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. News

A JetBlue flight rolled off the runway in Boston, but no injuries

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 12, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
Emergency responders surround a JetBlue plane which rolled off a runway onto a grass area while landing at Logan Airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Boston. View image in full screen
Emergency responders surround a JetBlue plane which rolled off a runway onto a grass area while landing at Logan Airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Boston. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool
A JetBlue flight landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport rolled off the runway and into the grass on Thursday, an airport spokesperson said.

No one on JetBlue flight 312 was injured, but the runway remained closed Thursday afternoon and a ground stop on all flights was in effect. Meanwhile, crews assessed the aircraft and passengers were bussed to the terminal, said Samantha Decker, with Massachusetts Port Authority, in an email.

Passengers could be seen descending from the plane using stairs provided by emergency vehicles surrounded by dozens of emergency crews, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The plane was coming from Chicago.

“JetBlue flight 312 from Chicago to Boston veered off the runway and onto the grass after landing,” JetBlue said in an email. “We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause.”

Thursday’s incident came FAA officials have acknowledged they weren’t doing enough to ensure air safety. Recent polling by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that fewer Americans report feeling safe about flying this year.

Additionally, an Air India passenger plane bound for London crashed into a medical college in Ahmedabad after takeoff Thursday, killing at least 240 people in one of India’s worst airline disasters in decades, officials said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

