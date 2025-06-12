Menu

Sports

F1 drivers, teams arrive in Montreal for Canadian Grand Prix

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Formula One drivers and teams are rolling into Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

McLaren tops the constructors’ championship with 362 points, well ahead of second-place Ferrari, which has 165. For reference, a race win is worth 25 points.

With 186 points, Oscar Piastri leads McLaren teammate Lando Norris by 10 points atop the drivers’ standings heading into the 10th event of the 24-race circuit.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the four-time reigning world champion, is aiming for his fourth consecutive win in Montreal.

The 27-year-old Dutchman ranks third in the drivers’ championship race with 137 points. He’s one penalty away from receiving a one-race ban after colliding with Mercedes driver George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month.

Racing begins Friday with two practice sessions, followed by qualification on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

