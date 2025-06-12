Menu

Canada

Alice Lake Park under evacuation order as Squamish wildfire grows

By Jacob New Global News
Posted June 12, 2025 12:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hundreds on evacuation alert as wildfire near Squamish burns out of control'
Hundreds on evacuation alert as wildfire near Squamish burns out of control
Hundreds of residents are on evacuation alert in Squamish as the Dryden Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control. Officials say the fire is in the north end of the community and flames are close to homes so a local state of emergency remains in place. Grace Ke has the latest.
Visitors are being evacuated from Alice Lake Provincial Park as an out-of-control wildfire in Squamish continues to burn.

B.C. Parks issued an advisory online Wednesday evening, after the District of Squamish said the park was closed earlier that afternoon.

“In the interest of public safety, all visitors should evacuate the park immediately and remain out of the area until further notice.”

Additionally, smoke from the fire has reduced visibility on Highway 99 through the north end of the community.

Drivers are asked to slow down while travelling through the area.

The Dryden Creek fire was first discovered on Monday afternoon, burning precariously above homes in the Skyridge neighbourhood of Squamish.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the blaze has grown to 54 hectares in size.

A local state of emergency remains in effect, as hundreds of residents are on evacuation alert with officials saying flames have come within 40 metres of some homes.

The fire is believed to have been human-caused.

Mounties are looking to speak with people who were in the area around the time the fire was first reported.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

