Fire

Some Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees are returning home amid financial strain

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 8:20 pm
1 min read
Some Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees are returning home amid financial strain
Some evacuees from northern Saskatchewan are beginning to return home after being forced out by wildfires, bringing a sense of relief, but also concern.

Local leaders say essential services are ready, but many residents remain emotionally and financially strained.

While some evacuees have support, others report little to no help from aid organizations.

Watch the video above for the full story.

