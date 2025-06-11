Some Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees are returning home amid financial strain

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Some evacuees from northern Saskatchewan are beginning to return home after being forced out by wildfires, bringing a sense of relief, but also concern.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Local leaders say essential services are ready, but many residents remain emotionally and financially strained.

While some evacuees have support, others report little to no help from aid organizations.

Watch the video above for the full story.