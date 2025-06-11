Menu

Video link
Headline link
Economy

Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta looking to entice private-sector pipeline builder

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2025 2:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith urges feds to commit to Alberta energy superpower promise'
Danielle Smith urges feds to commit to Alberta energy superpower promise
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Danielle Smith spoke at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary, urging the federal government to commit to its promise to help Alberta become an energy superpower. Michael King reports.
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta’s government is working to entice a private-sector player to build a crude pipeline to coastal waters.

She urged attendees at the Global Energy Show to keep up the pressure on Ottawa to help speed along such a nation-building project.

Smith has been enthusiastic about reviving a plan to ship oilsands crude to Prince Rupert on the northern B.C. coast for export to Asia.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But she says that’s never going to happen as long as there’s a tanker ban in place on the West Coast.

Smith is also keen on accessing global markets via a pipeline to the Port of Churchill in northern Manitoba, and praised Premier Wab Kinew for being open to that idea.

Smith says the federal government must understand what’s at stake and anything less than success means failing to stand up for Canada and democracy.

Click to play video: 'Can Canada really build another oil pipeline?'
Can Canada really build another oil pipeline?
© 2025 The Canadian Press

