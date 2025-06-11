Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Lone Texada Island grizzly bear seen chasing livestock

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 11, 2025 2:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First Nation offers to host grizzly bear roaming Texada Island'
First Nation offers to host grizzly bear roaming Texada Island
A B.C. First Nation says instead of being put down, the grizzly bear roaming Texada Island should be captured and relocated. The Mamalilikulla band is offering to welcome the bear to its territory in a remote spot on Knight Inlet.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Conservation officers were called to Texada Island on Tuesday after reports of a grizzly bear chasing livestock.

The lone grizzly bear recently swam to the island from Powell River last month.

Its presence has been dividing the community, with some residents wanting to save the bear and relocate it, while the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the bear, which has been previously tagged, has become a hazard.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers were called to the island after the bear was seen chasing livestock in the Crescent Bay Road area and will determine any next steps, if warranted.

The province says the bear has already been relocated twice last year.

Recently, the Mamalilikulla band said it is offering to welcome the bear to its territory in a remote spot on Knight Inlet.

Story continues below advertisement

The fate of the bear remains unknown at this time.

Click to play video: 'Texada Island residents hope for safe transportation of lone grizzly bear'
Texada Island residents hope for safe transportation of lone grizzly bear
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices