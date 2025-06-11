Lone Texada Island grizzly bear seen chasing livestock

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers were called to Texada Island on Tuesday after reports of a grizzly bear chasing livestock.

The lone grizzly bear recently swam to the island from Powell River last month.

Its presence has been dividing the community, with some residents wanting to save the bear and relocate it, while the B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the bear, which has been previously tagged, has become a hazard.

Officers were called to the island after the bear was seen chasing livestock in the Crescent Bay Road area and will determine any next steps, if warranted.

The province says the bear has already been relocated twice last year.

Recently, the Mamalilikulla band said it is offering to welcome the bear to its territory in a remote spot on Knight Inlet.

The fate of the bear remains unknown at this time.