Entertainment

‘Completely unacceptable’: Mary Lou Retton apologizes after DUI charge

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 11, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
FILE - Gymnast Mary Lou Retton of the United States competes in the balance beam competition in gymnastics during the Games of the XXIII Olympiad in the 1984 Summer Olympics circa 1984 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. View image in full screen
FILE - Gymnast Mary Lou Retton of the United States competes in the balance beam competition in gymnastics during the Games of the XXIII Olympiad in the 1984 Summer Olympics circa 1984 at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif. Focus on Sport / Getty Images
American gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton on Tuesday entered a no contest plea to driving under the influence stemming from a May traffic stop in her hometown of Fairmont.

A Marion County judge fined her USD$100, consistent with sentencing guidelines for first-time, non-aggravated offences, her lawyer Edmund J. Rollo said in a statement.

Ellie Black talks RBC Training Ground, Paris Olympics and more
In a statement released through her lawyer, the 57-year-old Retton said she took full responsibility for her actions.

“What happened was completely unacceptable. I make no excuses,” she said. “To my family, friends and my fans: I have let you down, and for that I am deeply sorry. I am determined to learn and grow from this experience, and I am committed to making positive changes in my life. I truly appreciate your concern, encouragement and continued support.”

Fairmont police stopped Retton on May 17 following a report about a person in a Porsche driving erratically. According to the criminal complaint, Retton smelled of alcohol and was slurring her words, and she failed a field sobriety test. Officers also reported observing a container of wine in the passenger seat.

Retton was 16 when she became the first American female gymnast to win the all-around at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. She also won two silver and two bronze medals to help bring gymnastics into the mainstream in the United States.

Mary Lou Retton in action on balance beam during Women's All-Around Team competition at Pauley Pavilion at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, CA. View image in full screen
Mary Lou Retton in action on balance beam during the Women’s All-Around Team competition at Pauley Pavilion at the 1984 Summer Olympics inLos Angeles, CA. Jerry Cooke / Getty Images

In 2023, Retton’s family disclosed she was recuperating from a rare form of pneumonia that landed her in intensive care. Doctors found her oxygen levels dangerously low. Her medical team considered putting her on a ventilator as her condition worsened. Retton went on oxygen treatment and, after weeks in the hospital, improved enough to be sent home.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

