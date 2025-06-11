SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Negotiations expected to resume as Montreal public transit strike enters 3rd day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 11, 2025 9:08 am
1 min read
Montreal bus and subway services disrupted as transit maintenance workers strike
Montreal bus and subway services disrupted as transit maintenance workers strike
Negotiations between Montreal’s public transit authority and its maintenance workers are expected to resume Wednesday, the third day of a strike causing headaches across the network.

The strike by 2,400 mechanics is limiting bus and metro service to morning and afternoon rush hours and late at night.

Regular service is expected to be maintained from Friday to Sunday for the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, but will be restricted on other days until the strike ends June 17.

The union says negotiations have stalled on such things as the use of subcontracting and on scheduling, especially around night shifts.

On Tuesday, Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet said he contacted both sides and urged them to make a joint request for him to name a mediator.

The head of the maintenance workers union has warned that the strike could escalate if a deal isn’t reached.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

