Smoke prompts warnings from Alberta health experts, restrictions on outdoor activities

The smell and taste of smoke hung heavy in the air across much of Alberta Wednesday morning, as wildfires in northern B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan continue to burn, sending a thick blanket of smoke south across most of the province.

The air quality health index — which rates air quality on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best and 10 being the worst — was listed as 10+ or “very high risk” in Lethbridge, Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer on Wednesday morning.

View image in full screen The downtown Calgary skyline is obscured by wildfire smoke in this shot from the Global News helicopter Wednesday morning. Global News

The heavy smoke prompted Environment Canada to issue Air Quality warnings for most of the province — stretching from Peace River country in the north, south to the border with Montana.

The national weather agency warned about spending too much time outside because of the health risk — especially for people who are over the age of 65, infants and young children, people with pre-existing or chronic health conditions, anyone who is pregnant and people who work outdoors.

Even those who don’t need to spend time outdoors are being advised to keep doors and windows closed as much as possible and consider the use of ventilation system or portable air cleaner to help filter out the smoke particles.

School boards are also warning that some outdoor events may be cancelled or rescheduled.

More information about the dangers of wildfire smoke and how to reduce your health risk is available online at canada.ca/wildfire-smoke.

Details on the current air quality health index are also available online at airhealth.ca.

View image in full screen Thick smoke from the wildfires in northern Alberta prompted Environment Canadta to issue air quality warnings for much of the province on Wednesday. Global News

As of noon on Wednesday, there were 59 wildfires burning in Alberta, with most of them in the northern part of the province and 23 of them considered out of control.

While the fires have been fuelled by some record hot and dry conditions, there could be some relief on the way.

“Right now, Alberta is under a ridge of high pressure,” said Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington. “But this ridge is on its way out. We expect less heat through Thursday and Friday.”

In Grand Prairie, one of the hardest-hit areas of the province, the forecast high for Wednesday is 22 C — a few degrees above normal — but on Thursday it’s supposed to drop to around 15 C, about 5 C below normal.

View image in full screen Views of the downtown Edmonton skyline were obscured on Wednesday by thick smoke from wildfires burning in northern Alberta. Global News

However, the change in weather could also bring with it a danger of thunderstorms and more lightning-caused fires.

“We are currently seeing fewer thunderstorms, because under a strong area of high pressure it is difficult for storms to develop,” said Darlington.

“A high acts like a pot lid, keeping the steam (moisture) low down. If that lid is removed, the moisture can rise and develop clouds from which storms can form. With the ridge moving out later this week there is a chance of rain and thunderstorms returning.

“After a hot spell like the one currently being experienced, the potential for thunderstorms with severity are more likely.”