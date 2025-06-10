Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Kelowna’s Central Okanagan United Church celebrates 100 years in the community

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 10, 2025 8:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'United Church celebrates 100 years'
United Church celebrates 100 years
WATCH: One hundred bells for 100 years. The congregation of the United Church in Kelowna gathered to celebrate a century in Canada. Sydney Morton was there.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

On the steps of the Central Okanagan United Church, bells are rung 100 times. Each ring a symbol for every year the church has been in Kelowna, B.C.

Leading the bell-ringing celebration is volunteer Beryl Itani, who has been a member of the church for 26 years.

“It’s 100 years of celebrating what we believe of as Christians, and it’s 100 years of being together — some of those 100 years have not been good but we still have something wonderful to celebrate,” said Itani.

The milestone is a rare one for many churches these days, but the congregation on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street is defying the odds.

“Most recently, four congregations have amalgamated to become one, so this was formerly the First United Church and now it’s Central Okanagan United Church [which is] an amalgamation of Westbank United, Rutland United, St. Paul’s and First United,” said Rev. Cheryl Perry, Central Okanagan United Church
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Casavant Pipe Organ celebrates 100 years'
Casavant Pipe Organ celebrates 100 years

Rev. Perry credits their continued success to their ability to keep up with the times, creating a more inclusive religious experience for their members.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In 1988 we made a decision to ordain people regardless of their sexual orientation and that was a very controversial thing,” said Rev. Perry.

“We have also taken stands on abortion and sexual health and Indigenous rights.”

It’s a mission they hope to continue for another 100 years.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices