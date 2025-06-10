Kelowna’s Central Okanagan United Church celebrates 100 years in the community

On the steps of the Central Okanagan United Church, bells are rung 100 times. Each ring a symbol for every year the church has been in Kelowna, B.C.
Leading the bell-ringing celebration is volunteer Beryl Itani, who has been a member of the church for 26 years.
“It’s 100 years of celebrating what we believe of as Christians, and it’s 100 years of being together — some of those 100 years have not been good but we still have something wonderful to celebrate,” said Itani.
The milestone is a rare one for many churches these days, but the congregation on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street is defying the odds.
Rev. Perry credits their continued success to their ability to keep up with the times, creating a more inclusive religious experience for their members.
Get breaking National news
“In 1988 we made a decision to ordain people regardless of their sexual orientation and that was a very controversial thing,” said Rev. Perry.
“We have also taken stands on abortion and sexual health and Indigenous rights.”
It’s a mission they hope to continue for another 100 years.
Comments