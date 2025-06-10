Kelowna’s Central Okanagan United Church celebrates 100 years in the community

Send this page to someone via email

On the steps of the Central Okanagan United Church, bells are rung 100 times. Each ring a symbol for every year the church has been in Kelowna, B.C.

Leading the bell-ringing celebration is volunteer Beryl Itani, who has been a member of the church for 26 years.

“It’s 100 years of celebrating what we believe of as Christians, and it’s 100 years of being together — some of those 100 years have not been good but we still have something wonderful to celebrate,” said Itani.

The milestone is a rare one for many churches these days, but the congregation on the corner of Bernard Avenue and Richter Street is defying the odds.

“Most recently, four congregations have amalgamated to become one, so this was formerly the First United Church and now it’s Central Okanagan United Church [which is] an amalgamation of Westbank United, Rutland United, St. Paul’s and First United,” said Rev. Cheryl Perry, Central Okanagan United Church

Story continues below advertisement

2:27 Casavant Pipe Organ celebrates 100 years

Rev. Perry credits their continued success to their ability to keep up with the times, creating a more inclusive religious experience for their members.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“In 1988 we made a decision to ordain people regardless of their sexual orientation and that was a very controversial thing,” said Rev. Perry.

“We have also taken stands on abortion and sexual health and Indigenous rights.”

It’s a mission they hope to continue for another 100 years.