NB Power offered retirement packages to employees who were already leaving: audit

A new audit says New Brunswick’s electric utility company paid $1.15 million in early retirement incentives for eight employees who had already announced they were leaving the Crown corporation.

The findings were part of a report by the province’s auditor general on NB Power’s early retirement program.

The audit by Paul Martin found the Crown corporation didn’t save as much as it anticipated, when it first announced the program in October 2022.

The audit said at least two members of the utility’s board did not get briefed on the proposal before unanimously approving the early retirement plan.

It also found NB Power did not keep documents showing how it tried to prevent the loss of essential positions needed to keep electricity flowing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.