Canada

NB Power offered retirement packages to employees who were already leaving: audit

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2025 2:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.B. announces 3-member panel who will review future of debt-laden power utility'
N.B. announces 3-member panel who will review future of debt-laden power utility
RELATED: Three experts have been chosen to head a review of NB Power, where they will be responsible for issuing recommendations on the utility’s future. This comes as the company faces a hefty debt load and customers remains outraged over skyrocketing power bills. Suzanne Lapointe reports. – May 23, 2025
A new audit says New Brunswick’s electric utility company paid $1.15 million in early retirement incentives for eight employees who had already announced they were leaving the Crown corporation.

The findings were part of a report by the province’s auditor general on NB Power’s early retirement program.

The audit by Paul Martin found the Crown corporation didn’t save as much as it anticipated, when it first announced the program in October 2022.

The audit said at least two members of the utility’s board did not get briefed on the proposal before unanimously approving the early retirement plan.

It also found NB Power did not keep documents showing how it tried to prevent the loss of essential positions needed to keep electricity flowing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

