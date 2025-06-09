Saskatoon flood mitigation plan: Several projects near completion, others to begin

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to prevent reoccurring flood, Saskatoon is continuing to work on their nine-year $54-million flood control strategy.

Work on projects began in 2019, with active projects starting up this summer.

Dry storm ponds have been installed to help pool water and drain it through an underwater storm system that leads into the Saskatchewan River. This prevents the water from building up in the streets and in basements.

Weaver Park was the third project is almost complete, now that the dry storm pond has grown grass, landscaping, paths and lights to be added to upgrade the park. This dry storm pond will prevent flooding in buildings near Cascade Street and Dufferin Avenue, and Bute Street and Dufferin Avenue.

The fourth project is at Brevoort Park South. Installation of the new underground storage system is complete, meaning the city can now begin to landscape the park. The park is expected to reopen again in early 2026.

Projects 5 and 6 will be happening this June. Construction will begin for a dry storm pond at Cumberland Park and an additional pond on the University of Saskatchewan lands.

Watch the video above for more information.