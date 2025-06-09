Menu

Canada

Montreal officials say they’ve left no stone unturned to prepare for Grand Prix after last year’s scandal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2025 4:35 pm
1 min read
Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions
Related: Montreal facing questions after Grand Prix patio-goers kicked off over bylaw infractions – Jun 10, 2024
City officials and organizers of this weekend’s Grand Prix in Montreal say they’re ready for the more than 350,000 people expected at the Formula One race.

They say they’ve learned lessons from last year’s event, which was marked by heavy congestion and poor communication.

Provincial and municipal officials said they were both taking steps to scale back or pause construction work or lane closures on some busy highways and streets around the city.

The city has also removed 250 orange pylons from its streets and is trying to cover up existing construction sites to improve Montreal’s appearance for visitors.

Organizers have also launched a new app this year to provide real-time updates on the event.

A city spokesperson is still warning that people need to plan their trips around Montreal carefully this weekend, and should bike or take public transit where possible.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

