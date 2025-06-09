Menu

Health

Province to build cutting-edge facility for CancerCare Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 9, 2025 3:54 pm
Click to play video: 'CancerCare Manitoba Foundation receives record-setting donation'
CancerCare Manitoba Foundation receives record-setting donation
RELATED: The CancerCare Manitoba Foundation has received a record-setting $27-million donation. – May 31, 2023
Manitoba’s premier and health minister say the province is taking its first step toward building a new, state-of-the-art headquarters for CancerCare Manitoba.

Premier Wab Kinew said Monday that the proposed facility will be located on the Bannatyne health campus at Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre.

Plans for a new headquarters for CancerCare were originally announced in 2015, before getting cancelled two years later by the then-Progressive Conservative provincial government.

“After years of broken promises, our government is moving forward to build CancerCare for the future with a world-class facility that gives patients the space and care they deserve, and provides the resources cancer researchers need to help more Manitobans become cancer-free.

“The new headquarters will deliver cutting-edge care, the best quality service, the newest techniques, all in a space with more room, more light, and more comfort for Manitobans living with cancer.”

Dr. Dhali Dhaliwal, a former CancerCare CEO, said Monday that a new facility has been needed, desperately, for decades.

“The current CancerCare building was full the day it opened in 2003,” Dhaliwal said.

“With all the dramatic advances in cancer treatments, Manitoba needs a facility that has the space and resources to deliver the most effective care to our cancer patients.”

Click to play video: 'CancerCare employees say leadership unsupportive in new report'
CancerCare employees say leadership unsupportive in new report
