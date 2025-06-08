Oilers and Panthers embroiled in razor-thin Stanley Cup final ahead of Game 3

See more sharing options

A puck over the glass. A tricky bounce off the glass.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have played a razor-thin, extra-time opening to their Stanley Cup final rematch.

The teams expect more of the same with the NHL’s title series tied 1-1.

View image in full screen Oilers winger Evander Kane (91) checks Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Oilers picked up a 4-3 victory in Game 1 on an overtime power-play goal from Leon Draisaitl off a Connor McDavid setup after the Panthers were whistled for delay of game.

Florida responded two nights later when Brad Marchand took advantage of a funny hop in the defensive zone before taking a breakaway pass from Anton Lundell to seal a 5-4 double OT triumph.

The Panthers, who won last year’s opening Cup act 4-3, host Game 3 on Monday night.