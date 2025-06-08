Menu

Oilers and Panthers embroiled in razor-thin Stanley Cup final ahead of Game 3

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted June 8, 2025 3:11 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl talks about the importance of paying attention to detail during the Stanley Cup final.
A puck over the glass. A tricky bounce off the glass.

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers have played a razor-thin, extra-time opening to their Stanley Cup final rematch.

The teams expect more of the same with the NHL’s title series tied 1-1.

Oilers winger Evander Kane (91) checks Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Oilers winger Evander Kane (91) checks Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in Edmonton on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Oilers picked up a 4-3 victory in Game 1 on an overtime power-play goal from Leon Draisaitl off a Connor McDavid setup after the Panthers were whistled for delay of game.

Florida responded two nights later when Brad Marchand took advantage of a funny hop in the defensive zone before taking a breakaway pass from Anton Lundell to seal a 5-4 double OT triumph.

The Panthers, who won last year’s opening Cup act 4-3, host Game 3 on Monday night.

