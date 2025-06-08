One dead after Saturday night shooting in Toronto’s west end: police

Toronto police say one person is dead after a shooting in the city’s west end on Saturday night.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Emmett Avenue and Jane Street just after 10 p.m.
They say officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.
Police say he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
They did not immediately provide further details on the shooting, but said the suspect fled the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.
