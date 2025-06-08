One dead after Saturday night shooting in Toronto’s west end: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say one person is dead after a shooting in the city’s west end on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Emmett Avenue and Jane Street just after 10 p.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound.

Police say he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They did not immediately provide further details on the shooting, but said the suspect fled the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.