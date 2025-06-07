SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Prairie wildfires having air quality impact on several provinces

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2025 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air quality advisories issued across Ontario as wildfire smoke increases'
Air quality advisories issued across Ontario as wildfire smoke increases
RELATED VIDEO (From June 6, 2025) Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke blows over the province. And according to an international air quality ranking, Toronto is now among the worst in the world. Sean O'Shea has more on the impacted air and associated health risks.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Poor air quality fuelled by wildfires burning across the Prairies left a large swath of the country enveloped in a haze for another day.

Parts of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador were experiencing poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the wildfires, a situation expected to continue through Sunday.

Much of southern Ontario was under an air quality statement on Thursday and Friday that lifted early Saturday morning.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jean-Philippe Bégin says there’s some good news — a low pressure system passing through the Prairies, currently in northern Saskatchewan and expected to move into Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario by Monday, is expected to bring precipitation for areas hit by out-of-control forest fires.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That system is not expected to bring much relief in northern Alberta, however, where there is little rain in the forecast.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan premier says most wildfires human-caused, RCMP lay charges in major cases'
Saskatchewan premier says most wildfires human-caused, RCMP lay charges in major cases
Trending Now

In Montreal, public health officials were advising residents to keep windows closed, reduce outdoor activities and limit non-essential travel.

While the entire population is affected by air quality, the most vulnerable include children under the age of 5, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone suffering from heart or respiratory issues.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Many parts of Canada affected by wildfire smoke'
Health Matters: Many parts of Canada affected by wildfire smoke

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices