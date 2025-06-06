Saskatchewan Rattlers aim to break franchise attendance record against Bandits

Send this page to someone via email

When the Saskatchewan Rattlers take to the court on Sunday afternoon hosting the Vancouver Bandits, not only will the team be searching for their first home win of the 2025 Canadian Elite Basketball League, they’ll be surrounded by what they hope will be a record-breaking crowd.

This after the 1-4 Rattlers fell 105-65 to the Bandits in their CEBL season opener back on May 15.

“Vancouver is coming back and we’re ready to get a little bit of revenge onto them,” said Rattlers manager of ticket sales and premium seating Graham Forrester.

“We’re looking to set a new attendance record, so that’s obviously weighing heavily on everybody’s minds here of filling the ‘Snake Pit’ and making sure everyone is getting the best experience.”

The Rattlers will be aiming to smash their previous single-game attendance record of just over 3,200 fans on Sunday with the team projecting at least 3,600 fans through the door by opening tip-off.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Forrester, the weekend tilt against Vancouver had been identified as a big seller and has only ramped up over the last few weeks, with new ticket and drink promotions.

“We’ve had some big groups come in prior to the season,” said Forrester. “So we knew that it already was going to be a really successful game. We started seeing a little bit more momentum, we launched our ‘Family Pack’ and that started off really, really well. We were like, ‘OK, we’ve got a really good shot to fill the ‘Snake Pit.'”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saskatchewan is coming off its first win of the 2025 season on May 31, as they managed to beat the defending CEBL champions in the Niagara River Lions 89-87 off a Jordan Bowden put-back in target score time.

0:53 Saskatchewan Rattlers blown out 105-65 in CEBL season opener to Vancouver

As part of their record-breaking attempt, the Rattlers have also donated 100 tickets to the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority for their games Sunday against Vancouver and on June 13th versus Scarborough to evacuees of the recent Northern Saskatchewan wildfires.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a gesture they hope will provide a few hours of normalcy for those residents who have had to flee their homes.

“Obviously we’re not donating toothbrushes and the basic necessities for life,” said Forrester. “But if we can give them an experience for two, two and a half hours where they can take their mind off things that are going on back in their home communities, that’s what we can do as a pro basketball team.

“I think the community is starting to see that as well and they’ve actually said to us the importance of donation of activities is really, really important.”

The push for a new record attendance benchmark comes after teams like the Winnipeg Sea Bears and Calgary Surge have packed their respective arenas, as well as the CEBL playing its first outdoor game between the Montreal Alliance and Ottawa BlackJacks at IGA Stadium which had to be declared a no-contest due to rain.

Forrester added that success around the league is pushing the Rattlers to raise their own standards and bring more attention on the CEBL as a whole.

“I think the whole team is incredibly excited,” said Forrester. “The whole organization is excited, I think even our league is excited. We’ve seen some huge crowds across the entire league. Right now, us keeping pace with them is happening and it’s important to continue happening. I think everybody is really excited to see that place full.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday’s game will be a 4 p.m. tip-off at SaskTel Centre, while the Rattlers will kick off the weekend with a Friday evening tilt in Calgary against the Surge.