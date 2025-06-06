Manitoba premier promotes more interprovincial trade, possible energy corridor

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has announced another interprovincial trade deal, and has promoted plans for a northern energy corridor that could include a pipeline.

Kinew told the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce that his government is finalizing a memorandum with British Columbia to cut trade barriers between the two provinces.

Similar to a recent deal with Ontario, it’s aimed at allowing more goods and services to flow freely, and Kinew says it will give Manitobans access to another big market.

Kinew also told the business crowd he plans to have Manitoba show itself as the path to getting natural resources to tidewater.

He says among the possibilities are a new port on Hudson Bay and a pipeline to carry anything from oil to potash slurry.

Kinew says something needs to get built in Western Canada, and it’s up to the private sector to build a business case for the best plan.

