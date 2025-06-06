Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier promotes more interprovincial trade, possible energy corridor

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Weighing the benefits of interprovincial trade barriers'
Weighing the benefits of interprovincial trade barriers
RELATED: Businesses in our province agree that now is the time to make interprovincial trade easier - as a cushion against a possible trade war. Katherine Dornian reports. – Feb 6, 2025
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has announced another interprovincial trade deal, and has promoted plans for a northern energy corridor that could include a pipeline.

Kinew told the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce that his government is finalizing a memorandum with British Columbia to cut trade barriers between the two provinces.

Similar to a recent deal with Ontario, it’s aimed at allowing more goods and services to flow freely, and Kinew says it will give Manitobans access to another big market.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Kinew also told the business crowd he plans to have Manitoba show itself as the path to getting natural resources to tidewater.

He says among the possibilities are a new port on Hudson Bay and a pipeline to carry anything from oil to potash slurry.

Kinew says something needs to get built in Western Canada, and it’s up to the private sector to build a business case for the best plan.

Click to play video: 'Ontario signs agreement with Manitoba to eliminate trade barriers'
Ontario signs agreement with Manitoba to eliminate trade barriers
© 2025 The Canadian Press

