Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Relatives of lost fishers say lives at risk without mandatory vessel stability checks

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2025 1:09 pm
1 min read
Lori Cogswell-Phillips crouches alongside a monument on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Delap's Cove, N.S. remembering her son Aaron Phillips and other members of the crew of the Chief William Saulis. She and a group of friends installed it near the site of where the boat sank on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lori Cogswell-Phillips. View image in full screen
Lori Cogswell-Phillips crouches alongside a monument on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Delap's Cove, N.S. remembering her son Aaron Phillips and other members of the crew of the Chief William Saulis. She and a group of friends installed it near the site of where the boat sank on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lori Cogswell-Phillips.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Relatives of Nova Scotia fishers who died in a 2020 sinking say it’s frustrating to see that little progress has been made on a key safety recommendation requiring assessments of vessel stability.

Lori Cogswell-Phillips, the mother of fisher Aaron Cogswell, says the federal government is “playing with peoples’ lives” by not acting more quickly on the recommendation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agency in its 2023 report on the sinking of the Chief William Saulis in the Bay of Fundy — which resulted in the deaths of Cogswell and five other fishers — concluded the boat had not undergone a stability test after it was modified.

The safety board had been calling for mandatory stability assessments since a capsizing in 2015 killed three people.

Trending Now

It has said the assessments would permit crews to load catch and gear in a way that helps prevent vessels from flipping over.

Story continues below advertisement

The board noted this week in its annual assessment of recommendations that Transport Canada’s response to the decade-old stability recommendation remains “unsatisfactory.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices