India’s Modi to attend G7 leaders’ summit in Canada this month

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will be attending the upcoming G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., later this month, thanking Prime Minister Mark Carney for his invitation.

Modi has attended four G7 summits in person since 2019 and a fifth virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.”

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed an invitation had been extended in a readout regarding a phone call between the two leaders, stating the pair agreed to stay in contact and looked forward to meeting at the summit.

The readout said the two also discussed the relationship between Canada and India and agreed to “continued law enforcement dialogue and discussions addressing security concerns.”

But Modi’s attendance comes as relations between the two countries remain tense, amid mounting foreign interference concerns and continued investigations of the 2023 killing of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia, which former prime minister Justin Trudeau publicly said was done by “agents of the Indian government.”

In October 2024, MPs on a parliamentary committee called for an emergency meeting on allegations of Indian foreign interference in Canada after six Indian diplomats and consular officials were expelled.

That expulsion was “in relation to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the government of India.”

The tensions had members of the Indian diaspora in Canada on edge, with families and students expressing concerns about travel if the conflict were to escalate to visa suspensions.

India has long denied any involvement in Nijjar’s killing and accused Trudeau of pursuing a “political agenda.”

— with files from Global News and The Canadian Press