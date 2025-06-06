SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Post, union exchange arbitration proposals as they return to talks

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 8:30 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post and union representing 55K employees head back to bargaining table'
Canada Post and union representing 55K employees head back to bargaining table
RELATED: Canada Post and union representing 55K employees head back to bargaining table
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The union representing Canada Post’s workers says it has started to exchange proposals with the Crown corporation for a potential arbitration process as both sides returned to the bargaining table on Thursday.

In a late-night news release, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said it was ready to bring negotiations to a “successful conclusion.”

According to the union, terms of reference for arbitration exchanged through federal mediators include issues the parties could bring to arbitration, criteria that would help guide the arbitrator in making a decision, and timelines for when a final decision would have to be made.

Global News has reached out to Canada Post but was told the Crown corporation had no comment at this time.

The return to the bargaining table comes after Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu requested earlier this week that both parties hash out terms for binding arbitration, while also trying to reach a negotiated settlement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada Post rejects union’s call for binding arbitration'
Canada Post rejects union’s call for binding arbitration

The two sides also met Thursday, a day after CUPW filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post over the ongoing contract negotiations.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union alleged in its complaint to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board that the Crown corporation is bargaining directly with members, interfering with the union’s exclusive bargaining rights and trying to discredit the union’s reputation, all allegations Canada Post has denied.

Trending Now

Among the union’s main concerns are that Canada Post has pointed members to a website that provides updates on negotiations and is updating offers based on online feedback, in what the union says is an effort to bypass its intermediary role.

The union alleges that the website also uses alarmist wording and misinformation to call into question the reputation of the union and intimidate and coerce union members.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown corporation rejects all the allegations, spokesperson Lisa Liu said.

She said in the statement that employers are allowed to express views and communicate with employees during collective bargaining, but added that the postal service has at no time negotiated directly with employees.

Liu said Canada Post remains fully committed to concluding collective agreements through the proper channels.

with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices