Canada Post, union exchange arbitration proposals as they return to talks

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing Canada Post’s workers says it has started to exchange proposals with the Crown corporation for a potential arbitration process as both sides returned to the bargaining table on Thursday.

In a late-night news release, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said it was ready to bring negotiations to a “successful conclusion.”

According to the union, terms of reference for arbitration exchanged through federal mediators include issues the parties could bring to arbitration, criteria that would help guide the arbitrator in making a decision, and timelines for when a final decision would have to be made.

Global News has reached out to Canada Post but was told the Crown corporation had no comment at this time.

The return to the bargaining table comes after Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu requested earlier this week that both parties hash out terms for binding arbitration, while also trying to reach a negotiated settlement.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Canada Post rejects union’s call for binding arbitration

The two sides also met Thursday, a day after CUPW filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Canada Post over the ongoing contract negotiations.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The union alleged in its complaint to the Canadian Industrial Relations Board that the Crown corporation is bargaining directly with members, interfering with the union’s exclusive bargaining rights and trying to discredit the union’s reputation, all allegations Canada Post has denied.

Among the union’s main concerns are that Canada Post has pointed members to a website that provides updates on negotiations and is updating offers based on online feedback, in what the union says is an effort to bypass its intermediary role.

The union alleges that the website also uses alarmist wording and misinformation to call into question the reputation of the union and intimidate and coerce union members.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown corporation rejects all the allegations, spokesperson Lisa Liu said.

She said in the statement that employers are allowed to express views and communicate with employees during collective bargaining, but added that the postal service has at no time negotiated directly with employees.

Liu said Canada Post remains fully committed to concluding collective agreements through the proper channels.

— with files from The Canadian Press