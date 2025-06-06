Menu

Canada

Canada, China to regularize communication after Carney, Li talks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 6, 2025 7:17 am
1 min read
Canada needs to be ‘very deliberate’ in trade relations with China: Carney
RELATED: Canada needs to be 'very deliberate' in trade relations with China: Carney – Mar 26, 2025
Prime Minister Mark Carney and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have agreed to regularize channels of communication between the two countries.

A readout from Carney’s office also says the leaders committed to working together to address the fentanyl crisis.


Canada and China have been involved in a trade dispute.

China has imposed tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal, peas and seafood in retaliation to Canadian levies on Chinese-made electric vehicles, steel and aluminum.

In his conversation with Li, Carney raised the issue of trade affecting agriculture and agri-food products, including canola and seafood, as well as other issues.

Carney said earlier this week that Ottawa is working urgently to remove Chinese tariffs on Canadian agriculture and seafood products.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

