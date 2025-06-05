Menu

Politics

Metro Vancouver’s top executive’s salary now tops half a million dollars

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 9:16 pm
Metro Vancouver’s top executive received a huge salary increase last year, along with performance pay.

The regional district’s 2024 Statement of Financial Information reveals chief administrative officer Jerry Dobrovolny was paid a base salary of just over $540,000, an increase of nearly $90,000 compared to his 2023 base salary of about $452,000.

Dobrovolny also received bonus pay of $27,133 and benefits that totalled $25,276.

Dobrovolny’s entire remuneration in 2024 came in at $592,416.

News of the increases comes as Metro Vancouver faces a $250 million lawsuit from the former contractor of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant. The plant itself is an estimated $3 billion over budget.

“I would dare say that not a lot of Metro Vancouver taxpayers got a nearly 20 per cent pay raise over the year, especially if they were at the helm of an organization that was bleeding cash like Metro Vancouver,” said New Westminster Councillor Daniel Fontaine.

During a sit-down interview in July 2024, Dobrovolny refused to reveal his taxpayer-funded salary.

