‘No answers and no supports’: Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees wait for aid

In Saskatchewan, 10,000 10 to 15,000 people have been forced out of their homes due to wildfires and navigating support has been challenging for some.

Many evacuees say when they ask for help, they get told it’s coming but not ready yet.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, some have been waiting for over a week without any sign of support on it’s way.