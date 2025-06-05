Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

‘No answers and no supports’: Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees wait for aid

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 7:11 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘No answers and no supports,’ Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees wait for aid'
‘No answers and no supports,’ Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees wait for aid
WATCH: In Saskatchewan, 10,000 to 15,000 people have been forced out of their homes due to wildfires and navigating support has been challenging for some.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In Saskatchewan, 10,000 10 to 15,000 people have been forced out of their homes due to wildfires and navigating support has been challenging for some.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Many evacuees say when they ask for help, they get told it’s coming but not ready yet.

Trending Now

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, some have been waiting for over a week without any sign of support on it’s way.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices