Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

‘Just miss everything about him’: Cochrane lacrosse player dies in motocross accident

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 7:33 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Friends, teammates remember lacrosse player killed in motocross accident'
Friends, teammates remember lacrosse player killed in motocross accident
WATCH: Friends and teammates have identified Owen George as one of the men who died in a motocross accident near Cochrane, Alta. As Meghan Cobb reports, he was an active lacrosse player who was a leader on and off the field.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Friends and teammates have identified Owen George, 21, as one of the victims of Saturday’s early morning motocross crash that killed two Cochrane men.

George was an active member of the lacrosse community, growing up playing for the Rockyview Rage before playing three seasons for the Silvertips Junior Tier 1 team.

His teammates remembering him as an encouraging, hard-working leader, who had a knack for making people feel welcome.

“I just miss everything about him,” said Stone Dunbar-Krenda, who played with George for nine years.

“His laugh, his smile, and just the way he approached situation and how he made friends everywhere we went.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "His laugh, his smile, and just the way he approached situation and how he made friends everywhere we went."

Dunbar-Krenda ssaid he’d known George for nearly 15 years, but it was when they were drafted to the Silvertips in the same year their friendship really took off.

Story continues below advertisement

“He would be the first one to be like ‘do you need a ride to practice?'” laughed Dunbar-Krenda. “He lived in Cochrane, and he’d drive to Calgary to pick me up. Any of our drives are definitely my fondest memories of him.”

George was a leader on and off the floor, according to those who played with him. He was often the first person to reach out to a new player and was known to check in on a friend unprompted.

“He was the first guy to come talk to me on the team,” said Nate Shaback, another teammate. “Outside of lacrosse he was a friend to me, and I’m going to miss him a lot.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

George was drafted by the Silvertips during the first season lacrosse resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

His coach at the time said George showed up every day with ‘a smile on his face, and a personality that was so joyful.’

“Even if you asked him for a change in his role, it was ‘yea, no problem, it’s for the better of my teammates,'” said Tyler Waycott, the Silvertips’ former head coach.

“It was an honour to coach somebody of that stature.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It was an honour to coach somebody of that stature."

Waycott said George was a member of the Silvertips leadership group during the 2023 season, using his skill on the floor and his caring personality to lead the team by example.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, George was faced with the decision to play his final year with the team or take on the opportunity to begin a heavy-duty mechanic apprenticeship. George took the job but was there to cheer on his teammates at as many games and practices as he could.

Trending Now

“It was great to see him follow that dream and go through the steps of growing up from a teenager to a young man,” said Waycott.

RCMP were called to a private property in the Horse Creek area outside Cochrane just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, to reports of a a serious off-road collision involving two motorcross bikes.

First responders found two seriously injured 21-year-old men and despite the first aid efforts provided by people on scene, the young men were did not survive.

Story continues below advertisement

George’s team getting the tragic news just hours before Saturday’s practice, but determined to play Sunday’s game in George’s memory — honouring the teammate they all admired.

“On the floor he was always the guy to pick the team up when we were down, or hype the boys up when we were up,” remembers Shaback.

Dunbar-Korenda pointing to the outpouring of support on social media for George and his family as a sign of how many lives his friend impacted.

“It’s nice to see the boys playing for Owen and the whole team rallying behind Owen, you can just tell he meant a lot to this team and touched a lot of hearts.”

George’s jersey is still with the team, both in the locker room and on the bench, as the organization works to come up with a more permanent way to memorialize Number 11.

The jersey Owen George wore when playing for the Silvertips Junior Tier 1 team.  View image in full screen
The jersey Owen George wore when playing for the Silvertips Junior Tier 1 team. Supplied
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices