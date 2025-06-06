Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick recognizes gender-based violence as an epidemic

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick recognizes gender-based violence as an epidemic'
New Brunswick recognizes gender-based violence as an epidemic
WATCH: The province of New Brunswick is now recognizing gender-based violence as an epidemic. This comes after urging from advocacy groups across the province because New Brunswick has the highest rate of intimate partner violence in Atlantic Canada. Suzanne Lapointe reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The province of New Brunswick has declared that gender-based violence is an epidemic, following in the footsteps of Nova Scotia.

The motion, introduced by PC MLA Tammy Scott-Wallace, was unanimously adopted in the legislature on Thursday.

This comes after more than 20 organizations wrote an open letter calling on the province to make the declaration.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Naming a crisis an epidemic is not symbolic, it is strategic, so people can get the resources we need,” said Scott-Wallace.

“It is putting a proper name to a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Trending Now

According to the most recent available data from 2023, New Brunswick has the third highest rate of intimate partner violence reported in the country.

The province saw an almost 40 per cent increase over a 12-year period, with rural communities being particularly affected.

Story continues below advertisement

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices