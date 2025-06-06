New Brunswick recognizes gender-based violence as an epidemic

See more sharing options

The province of New Brunswick has declared that gender-based violence is an epidemic, following in the footsteps of Nova Scotia.

The motion, introduced by PC MLA Tammy Scott-Wallace, was unanimously adopted in the legislature on Thursday.

This comes after more than 20 organizations wrote an open letter calling on the province to make the declaration.

“Naming a crisis an epidemic is not symbolic, it is strategic, so people can get the resources we need,” said Scott-Wallace.

“It is putting a proper name to a problem that needs to be addressed.”

According to the most recent available data from 2023, New Brunswick has the third highest rate of intimate partner violence reported in the country.

The province saw an almost 40 per cent increase over a 12-year period, with rural communities being particularly affected.

For more on this story, watch the video above.