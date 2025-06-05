Menu

Politics

Ministers plan trade mission to Europe to pitch B.C. tech industry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2025 2:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Premier David Eby heading on Asia trade mission'
Premier David Eby heading on Asia trade mission
RELATED: Premier David Eby is heading overseas on a trade mission during the U.S. tariff war. He plans to visit Japan, Malaysia and South Korea next month in an effort to expand those markets and diversify from the United States. Richard Zussman has more. – May 14, 2025
British Columbia ministers are set to travel to Europe in a bid to diversify and strengthen markets for the province’s tech industries, even as Premier David Eby continues an Asian trade mission.

The government says Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Diana Gibson, and Minister of State for Trade Rick Glumac will be in Europe from June 9 until June 14.

Their delegation will be visiting three major tech conferences, in London, Amsterdam and Paris.

Click to play video: 'Reaction as Trump doubles steel, aluminum tariffs with no exemption for Canada'
Reaction as Trump doubles steel, aluminum tariffs with no exemption for Canada

Gibson says in a statement that they’ll meet investors, government officials and other stakeholders to build connections and showcase made-in-B.C. technology.

Gibson’s ministry says 16 B.C. firms will be represented at the VivaTech event in Paris, while the province will operate a booth at the GreenTech Amsterdam horticulture technology trade show and connect with B.C. companies in Britain.

Eby’s 10-day trade trip to Japan, Malaysia and South Korea continues until June 10, amid a push to diversify B.C.’s economy as the trade war with the United States threatens other markets.

The jobs ministry says the European Union was B.C.’s fifth-largest destination for exports in 2022.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

