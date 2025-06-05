Menu

Canada

Hamilton home to Ontario’s worst road yet again. Here are the others

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 12:07 pm
2 min read
Ontarians had their chance to vote for their most hated roads in the province through the Canadian Automobile Association’s (CAA) annual Worst Roads campaign, and the results are in.

For a second year in a row, Aberdeen Avenue in Hamilton has been named the worst road in Ontario, among the 2,400 roads that were nominated for the campaign.

Following closely in second and third place were Barton Street East, also in Hamilton, and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County.

The campaign gives drivers a chance to call out the roads they believe are in the worst shape, from potholes and cracked pavement to congestion and constant lane closures.

“Timely repairs, better communication, quick fixes, pothole funds, and using recycled aggregates are just some solutions to fix unsafe roads,” said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario.

“Our research shows that 85 per cent of Ontarians are concerned about the state of our roads. … This campaign gives people a voice and helps push for real improvements.”

Other roads on this year’s list include the Gardiner Expressway and Sheppard Avenue West in Toronto, as well as Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

According to a CAA survey, nearly half of drivers in Ontario say poor road conditions have damaged their vehicles. Around 81 per cent paid out of pocket for repairs, which averaged $933, up more than $80 from last year.

Trending Now

“With the increasing cost of living, many people hold on to their cars for longer when damaged, the last thing they need is expensive repair bills on an already stretched household budget,” Di Felice said.

The survey recorded cracked pavement as the top complaint, followed closely by potholes and traffic congestion.

More than 60 per cent of respondents also agreed that not enough is currently being done to maintain the roads in their area.

However, CAA said at least 10 roads have been repaired in the past four years as a result of being named.

“We know that the campaign works and that decision-makers are listening,” added De Felice.

