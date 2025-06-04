Menu

Canada

30-year-old worker drowns in industrial accident at B.C. mill

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 9:07 pm
1 min read
RCMP on Vancouver Island said a 30-year-old man died in an industrial accident on June 4. View image in full screen
RCMP on Vancouver Island said a 30-year-old man died in an industrial accident on June 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A 30-year-old man died on Wednesday in an industrial accident at a mill in Crofton on Vancouver Island.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the Catalyst Pulp and Paper Mill around 12 p.m.

A piece of heavy equipment fell into the ocean with its operator trapped inside, police said.

Numerous first responders from police, fire and ambulance initially attended with the support of the Canadian Coast Guard divers to attempt a rescue.

Unfortunately, the operator did not survive.

“The BC Coroners Service and WorksafeBC are conducting concurrent investigations into what led to this tragic outcome,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

