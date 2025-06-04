30-year-old worker drowns in industrial accident at B.C. mill

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 30-year-old man died on Wednesday in an industrial accident at a mill in Crofton on Vancouver Island.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the Catalyst Pulp and Paper Mill around 12 p.m.

A piece of heavy equipment fell into the ocean with its operator trapped inside, police said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Numerous first responders from police, fire and ambulance initially attended with the support of the Canadian Coast Guard divers to attempt a rescue.

Unfortunately, the operator did not survive.

“The BC Coroners Service and WorksafeBC are conducting concurrent investigations into what led to this tragic outcome,” Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.