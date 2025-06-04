Confusion surrounds Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu ‘memorial event’

Send this page to someone via email

There appears to be some controversy surrounding the City of Vancouver’s plan to hold an event to honour the victims of the Lapu Lapu tragedy.

Council has unanimously voted to move ahead with what has been described as a “memorial event.”

The motion, brought by Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, outlines an event called “Come Together; Vancouver Strong” at Rogers Arena in June, but no specific date has been set.

R.J. Aquino, chair of Filipino BC, says that while victims and families support a benefit concert, a “memorial event” felt “inappropriate and ill-advised.”

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said that the council met with Filipino BC as recently as Friday and the event was discussed.

Sim says his office has reached out to Filipino BC to seek clarification and reaffirm a shared commitment to ensuring the event is done with the community.

Vancouver-Kensington MLA Mable Elmore, who was at the festival when the tragedy happened, said this may be a case of misinformation.

“There was an error in terms of that motion,” she told Global News.

“It referenced a memorial event. We agreed on the first meeting it’s going to be characterized as a benefit or concert in terms of that’s more accurate.”

The City of Vancouver has approved $50,000 to cover any cost overruns of the event while Rogers Arena has agreed to host the event.

Eleven people were killed and dozens injured when an SUV drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu festival on April 26.

Kai Ji Adam Lo is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

On May 30, Lo appeared by video link from hospital, and his appearance was drastically different than at the time of his arrest. Dressed in black, he sat quietly during the proceedings.

Provincial Court Judge Reg Harris confirmed he had received and read a mental health assessment.

Lo is due back in court this month.

— with files from The Canadian Press