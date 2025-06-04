Saskatchewan RCMP commanding officer away for ‘undetermined’ period

See more sharing options

RCMP say Saskatchewan’s commanding officer will be away for an undetermined period of time effective immediately.

Mounties didn’t provide details on Rhonda Blackmore’s absence but say assistant commissioner Robin McNeil will serve as interim commanding officer.

They say the decision won’t affect front-line policing and that they have confidence in all officers in the province..

Blackmore took command of the Saskatchewan RCMP in April 2021, after serving various posts across Canada for 30 years.

She spent her first years as an officer in the Saskatchewan communities of Assiniboia, Regina and Buffalo Narrows.

In 2022, she launched the RCMP’s first unit aimed at recruiting Indigenous people to ensure Mounties represent the communities they serve.

She was also the public face of the force after the mass killings on James Smith Cree Nation in 2022.