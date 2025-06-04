SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Connecting Winnipeg With Hal Anderson
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfires force Hudbay Minerals to suspend work at Snow Lake mine in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 4, 2025 12:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire misinformation spreading'
Wildfire misinformation spreading
RELATED: With wildfires a major concern in Manitoba, the demand for updates is high. But a surge in online misinformation is now a problem, one that officials say is putting added strain on those working to keep us safe. Hersh Singh reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hudbay Minerals Inc. says wildfires burning in northern Manitoba have forced it to suspend work at its Snow Lake mine.

Last week, the Toronto-based company said it planned to maintain output at the gold, copper and zinc mine at reduced levels.

But the town of Snow Lake was put under a precautionary early evacuation notice on Tuesday, so Hudbay has decided to temporarily wind down its operations there.

It says only essential personnel will remain on site to help with emergency activities.

The miner says its infrastructure and facilities in the Snow Lake and Flin Flon areas are at low risk of being damaged.

It says it still expects to meet its annual targets for Snow Lake, given strong performance there so far this year.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Brandon Firefighters helping fight Manitoba wildfires'
Brandon Firefighters helping fight Manitoba wildfires

“The safety of our employees, their families, our First Nations partners and the communities we serve remains our top priority. With the wildfires spreading, Hudbay has taken additional actions to support our employees, including $1 million in direct financial support and establishing a Community Relief Donations Fund,” said senior vice-president Rob Carter.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are collaborating closely with local communities and municipal and provincial authorities to provide support during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation, ensuring a safe return to full operations as soon as it is advisable.”

Trending Now

Hudbay removed non-essential staff in the Flin Flon, Man., area last week. It hasn’t been actively mining in the area near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan boundary since 2022, but it still runs care and maintenance work and also has services there to support Snow Lake 200 kilometres to the east.

Exploration activities have been suspended in both Flin Flon and Snow Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Wildfires have forced tens of thousand of people from their homes across in northern Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba wildfire update June 3'
Manitoba wildfire update June 3
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices