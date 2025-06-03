SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays reinstate Gimenez, Heineman

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2025 5:36 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated second baseman Andres Gimenez and backup catcher Tyler Heineman before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gimenez missed about four weeks due to a right quadriceps strain while Heineman was out for over a week due to a concussion. Both players were active for the opener of the three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Manager John Schneider also provided updates on a number of injured players during his pre-game media availability.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war'
Blue Jays fans skip out on Seattle series over U.S. trade war
Story continues below advertisement

— Right-hander Max Scherzer, who has made one start this season due to a thumb issue, threw a 37-pitch live bullpen session Tuesday. The next step will likely be a three-inning/50-pitch appearance Sunday in a simulated game or a Florida Complex League game.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

— Outfielder Anthony Santander (shoulder) had a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection on Monday and will likely need 5-7 days before he resumes throwing activity.

— Right-hander Nick Sandlin (lat strain) and infielder Will Wagner (foot) made appearances in an FCL game on Tuesday.

— Right-hander Alek Manoah (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s development complex in Florida. He hopes to progress to a live bullpen session over the next week.

Trending Now

— Right-hander Yimi Garcia (shoulder) played catch on flat ground and right-hander Ryan Burr (shoulder) was feeling better after a cortisone injection.

— There was no update on centre-fielder Daulton Varsho, who’s week-to-week with a left hamstring strain.

Also Tuesday, infielder Michael Stefanic and catcher Ali Sanchez were designated for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices