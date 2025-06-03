Blue Jays reinstate Gimenez, Heineman

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated second baseman Andres Gimenez and backup catcher Tyler Heineman before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gimenez missed about four weeks due to a right quadriceps strain while Heineman was out for over a week due to a concussion. Both players were active for the opener of the three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Manager John Schneider also provided updates on a number of injured players during his pre-game media availability.

— Right-hander Max Scherzer, who has made one start this season due to a thumb issue, threw a 37-pitch live bullpen session Tuesday. The next step will likely be a three-inning/50-pitch appearance Sunday in a simulated game or a Florida Complex League game.

— Outfielder Anthony Santander (shoulder) had a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection on Monday and will likely need 5-7 days before he resumes throwing activity.

— Right-hander Nick Sandlin (lat strain) and infielder Will Wagner (foot) made appearances in an FCL game on Tuesday.

— Right-hander Alek Manoah (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the team’s development complex in Florida. He hopes to progress to a live bullpen session over the next week.

— Right-hander Yimi Garcia (shoulder) played catch on flat ground and right-hander Ryan Burr (shoulder) was feeling better after a cortisone injection.

— There was no update on centre-fielder Daulton Varsho, who’s week-to-week with a left hamstring strain.

Also Tuesday, infielder Michael Stefanic and catcher Ali Sanchez were designated for assignment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.