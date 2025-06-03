Menu

Fire

Surrey home destroyed by fire, family displaced

By Amy Judd & Troy Charles Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 5:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Investigation under way after fire destroys home in Surrey’s Clayton Heights area'
Investigation under way after fire destroys home in Surrey’s Clayton Heights area
Fire has destroyed a home in Surrey's Clayton Heights area. The blaze broke out Monday night. A resident said a loud noise coming from the garage area alerted them to the blaze. As Troy Charles reports, fire crews are investigating a burned-out electric vehicle in the driveway.
A two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Surrey on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to 66A Avenue near 180th Street just before 9 p.m. The home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived and the fast-moving fire sent neighbours scurrying.

All residents inside the burning home and tenants in the basement made it out safely.

Security camera footage from neighbour George Mah shows there was a bang at first and then, shortly after, flames started shooting out of the garage and the family ran for safety.

“That’s what first got the homeowner’s attention,” Mah said.

“She heard the noise, went to look, and then as soon as she checked in the garage, yeah, she saw the flames and the smoke.”

The side panelling of Mah’s home melted but no other neighbouring homes were damaged.

“It was an amazing call by the first-in captain on scene to send one of the second-in trucks around to the street behind and start attacking the fire from the backside and protecting the structures and cooling them,” Surrey Fire Service assistant Chief Greg Robbie said at the scene.

Fire investigators remained on the scene on Tuesday, paying close attention to the BMW electric vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

The vehicle was completely burnt out and the charging connector was still plugged into the car.

“Going to determine what the cause was and point of origin possibly,” Robbie said.

“We wouldn’t speculate at this time because everything was on fire when we arrived.”

Neighbours told Global News that the homeowners are staying with relatives nearby as they deal with the aftermath of this blaze.

