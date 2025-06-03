Menu

Traffic

Manitoba man killed in rural ATV rollover, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
Mounties investigate pair of fatal crashes
It was a deadly weekend on Manitoba roads as RCMP continue to investigate a pair of fatal crashes.
A 63-year-old Manitoba man who was killed in an all-terrain vehicle rollover Friday night wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, RCMP say.

Officers from the Russell detachment were called to the scene of the crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday, on Highway 482 west of Dropmore, Man.

Police arrived to find members of the public trying to help the injured ATV driver. He was taken to a local hospital, then flown to Winnipeg by STARS air ambulance for additional treatment, where he later died.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

Man killed in ATV rollover wasn’t wearing helmet, Manitoba RCMP say
