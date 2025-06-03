Manitoba man killed in rural ATV rollover, RCMP say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 63-year-old Manitoba man who was killed in an all-terrain vehicle rollover Friday night wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, RCMP say.

Officers from the Russell detachment were called to the scene of the crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday, on Highway 482 west of Dropmore, Man.

Police arrived to find members of the public trying to help the injured ATV driver. He was taken to a local hospital, then flown to Winnipeg by STARS air ambulance for additional treatment, where he later died.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.