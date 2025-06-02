G7 protests to be livestreamed to leaders in Kananaskis to give protesters a voice

Send this page to someone via email

Law enforcement officials overseeing security at the upcoming G7 leaders summit in Alberta are expecting large protests but plan to make sure they stay peaceful.

That includes livestreaming some of the sites to Kananaskis, where leaders from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy and the European Union will meet from June 15 to 17.

“These three designated G7 demonstration zones will have live audio and video feeds, which will be broadcast to G7 leaders and delegations at the site of the summit in Kananaskis,” said RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall at a media briefing Monday.

“People who want to express themselves, as is their right, can’t get close to the leaders, so the leaders won’t see and hear the protests. So by establishing that video link, we are helping facilitate that Charter access.”

View image in full screen A security gate and fence outside the site of the G7 Leaders meeting is pictured in Kananaskis, Alta., Monday, June 2, 2025. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press

Hall said teams have been reaching out to protest groups to clarify their intentions.

He said protests are legal and every effort will be made to ensure they are given their right to express themselves.

Joe Brar, the G7 event security director from Calgary police, said the city has protests every single weekend and it will continue throughout the summer.

“G7 puts Calgary on a global stage so we expect that to draw more protesters as well,” Brar said.

“We are working with organizers in advance … to have conversations around demonstrations, what people’s intentions are, when they’re planning on demonstrating … and ensuring they understand those that are lawful.”

A display in the Calgary police parking lot showed some of the security equipment available for G7, including tactical units, protective gear, armoured police and military vehicles, and officers on horseback.

“These tools are reserved for worst-case scenarios and would only be deployed after other available options have been exhausted,” said Hall.

Greg Medley, deputy chief of Alberta Sheriffs, said officers will be involved in traffic control, searching vehicles and, if necessary, helping with mass arrests.

“These officers are specially trained in the mass handling and movement of those in custody and will assure the detainees’ legal rights are respected and upheld while maintaining public safety and security across all event sites.”

Air restrictions over the Calgary International Airport and over Kananaskis Village have already been announced.

The radius at Kananaskis Village will be 30 nautical miles (56 kilometres), while it will be 20 nautical miles (37 kilometres) at the airport.

The restrictions are set to begin at 6 a.m. June 14 and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on June 17.