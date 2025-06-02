Vancouver mayor heads delegation to Ottawa to push city priorities

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s mayor is leading a delegation to Ottawa this week to press the federal government on the city’s priorities.

Ken Sim, along with councillors Lisa Dominato and Mike Klassen, is slated to meet with ministers in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government Tuesday through Friday.

The group says the meetings are critical, as many of the city’s key issues require the support of senior levels of government to address.

“We’re going to be having those conversations around housing, infrastructure and public safety,” Dominato told Global News on Monday.

Key items on the agenda include bail reform and funding to extend the currently under-construction Broadway subway all the way to UBC.

“There is an enormous appetite to see a change (on bail). It was referenced in the throne speech, a commitment to deal particularly with violent repeat offenders,” Dominato said.

“We want to see that (subway) extension right out to UBC. We know there is demand for it and a good, solid business case.”

Dominato added that it was “fantastic” to have Gregor Robertson, a former mayor of Vancouver, in Carney’s cabinet, adding that it could be a “real benefit” to have someone who truly understands the city’s issues at the table.

The group says the hope is to both secure commitments from Ottawa on key issues and build closer relationships between the city and the new Liberal government.