Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Vancouver mayor heads delegation to Ottawa to push city priorities

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 3:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver delegation heads to Ottawa'
City of Vancouver delegation heads to Ottawa
WATCH: Vancouver's mayor is heading to Ottawa this week to meet with senior federal officials to advocate for the city's priorities.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver’s mayor is leading a delegation to Ottawa this week to press the federal government on the city’s priorities.

Ken Sim, along with councillors Lisa Dominato and Mike Klassen, is slated to meet with ministers in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government Tuesday through Friday.

The group says the meetings are critical, as many of the city’s key issues require the support of senior levels of government to address.

“We’re going to be having those conversations around housing, infrastructure and public safety,” Dominato told Global News on Monday.

Click to play video: 'New cabinet role puts former Vancouver mayor back in the spotlight'
New cabinet role puts former Vancouver mayor back in the spotlight

Key items on the agenda include bail reform and funding to extend the currently under-construction Broadway subway all the way to UBC.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“There is an enormous appetite to see a change (on bail). It was referenced in the throne speech, a commitment to deal particularly with violent repeat offenders,” Dominato said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We want to see that (subway) extension right out to UBC. We know there is demand for it and a good, solid business case.”

Dominato added that it was “fantastic” to have Gregor Robertson, a former mayor of Vancouver, in Carney’s cabinet, adding that it could be a “real benefit” to have someone who truly understands the city’s issues at the table.

The group says the hope is to both secure commitments from Ottawa on key issues and build closer relationships between the city and the new Liberal government.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices