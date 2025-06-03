Menu

Canada

Quebec farmers expected to face heavy storms, hot and humid weather this summer

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Quebec farmers bracing for a hot and humid summer forecast
WATCH: Quebec farmers bracing for a hot and humid summer forecast.
If hot and humid is your preferred weather, experts say you have a lot to look forward to this summer.

According to Global News’ summer forecast, and others , after a cool start to spring, Quebec will experience extreme temperatures in the upcoming months.

This means the province will see heavy storms and a lot of rain, which will present challenges for farmers.

“It is very, very likely that we will have warmer months than pervious years,” said Dr. Djordje Romanic, a McGill University atmospheric science assistant professor.

Romanic told Global News Quebec might not have more thunderstorms this summer, but the storms will be almost certainly be more violent.

The cooler and wet start to spring has had an impact on farmers.

“It’s been great if you’re growing hay or kale or broccoli or anything that loves the cool weather,” said Phil Quinn, co-owner of Quinn’s farm. “But if you’re trying to grow corn or you have to control fungal infections in fruit and apples, it is a whole lot more challenging.”

The rain has not only made it difficult for planting, but is also to blame for a crop disease new to Quebec.

For the full story, watch the video above.

