Sikh Society’s Khalsa Parade continues despite smoky conditions

The Sikh Society went ahead with their annual Khalsa Parade to celebrate religion and culture – amidst the heavy smoke in Regina.

Attendees from across the province came together – Sikh or not – to experience the religious event on Sunday.

The air quality was sitting at a 10, which is a very high risk according to Environment Canada. Despite this, thousands of people came together to participate in the celebration and parade.

