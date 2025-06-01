Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sikh Society’s Khalsa Parade continues despite smoky conditions

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted June 1, 2025 5:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sikh Society’s Khalsa Parade proceeds in smoke'
Sikh Society’s Khalsa Parade proceeds in smoke
WATCH: Although Regina was experiencing heavy smoke in the air, Sikh Society's Khalsa Parade continued as planned Sunday. The parade is an event to shed light on culture and worship for the Sikh community.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Sikh Society went ahead with their annual Khalsa Parade to celebrate religion and culture – amidst the heavy smoke in Regina.

Attendees from across the province came together – Sikh or not – to experience the religious event on Sunday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The air quality was sitting at a 10, which is a very high risk according to Environment Canada. Despite this, thousands of people came together to participate in the celebration and parade.

Trending Now

More details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices