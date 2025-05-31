Saskatoon Valkyries embrace youth in chase for 5th straight WWCFL championship

Send this page to someone via email

Midway through the Western Women’s Canadian Football League season, the four-time defending champion Saskatoon Valkyries are hard at work.

However, the current roster is more inexperienced, following the departure of several veterans from last year’s team.

“After losing a good chunk of our veteran core on offence from last year I think it was kind of a question mark how we were going to fare this season,” said Valkyries linebacker Emmarae Dale. “We have a very, very strong defence and we’ve all been playing together for a while.”

Despite the new faces on offence, the Valkyries have continued their winning ways with a 2-0 start to their 2025 season.

With a much more inexperienced group of teammates, Dale said it’s been up to the veterans on the team to help bring the first and second-year players along.

“They don’t necessarily have the full ins and outs like we do,” said Dale. “It for sure makes us have to step up a little bit more and realize we can’t take anything for granted, because nothing is given and we have to earn it.”

“It definitely makes us step up.”

Coaching distinct eras of Valkyries football over the past decade, Pat Barry has seen players come and go throughout the organization.

However, the championship mindset has remained, according to the Saskatoon head coach, and it has been passed down from veterans to rookies, who are now doing the same years later.

“Our leaders bring the new players into the fold,” said Barry. “They’re very welcoming and they get everyone up to playing at a standard. When we can meet that standard, we’re pretty tough to beat.”

One of those newcomers on the defensive line is Shantel Sabiston, who previously played on the first women’s team in Melville before a stint with the WWCFL’s Regina Riot.

Suiting up against her former team on May 10 in their season opener, the Valkyries were able to beat their biggest rivals at SMF Field by a 17-7 final score.

“It was surreal,” said Sabiston. “It was [definitely] a little surreal, but it was exciting from playing old teammates to now making new teammates. It’s amazing.”

Sabiston was among three defensive players to find the end zone for the Valkyries last Sunday for their first road game of the year in Winnipeg, staying undefeated with a 26-2 win over the Manitoba Fearless.

On a day which Saskatoon’s offence wasn’t firing on all cylinders, Barry said it was one of the most impressive defensive performances he’s seen in his time on the Valkyries sideline.

“It really was a remarkable performance by our defence with three defensive scores,” said Barry. “I don’t think I’ve ever been part of a team that has done that.”

Among the changes to the Valkyries’ look this season has been at quarterback, with teenager Julia Smith taking over starting duties from Alex Eyolfson.

That hasn’t slowed Saskatoon down in the win column as the franchise hasn’t lost a game since the 2018 WWCFL championship game where they fell 14-10 to Regina.

Since then, the Valkyries have strung together four consecutive undefeated seasons and have stretched their win streak to a mindboggling 35 straight games.

Defensive back Lexi Beuker, who registered a pair of interceptions against Manitoba last week, added the team has been able to carry over that continuity no matter who is on the field.

“Having that championship mentality that this is our championship, we’re going to try to make it every single year,” said Beuker. “Knowing that you have so many people that have been there and they’ve pushed through those hard things, they’ve been there when the Valkyries had their last loss … all of those brought together help make us one of the top teams.”

With just two games left before playoffs, the Valkyries will be aiming to put in their most complete efforts before the post-season arrives.

A path which continues on Sunday, visiting their biggest rivals in Regina and a hostile crowd at Leibel Field.

“Even though we’re young, I think we’re coming together as a team,” said Barry. “We’re finding out who we are. It’s something that we want to keep going forward and hopefully push into the playoffs.”

The Valkyries and Riot renew their rivalry with a 1 p.m. kickoff from Regina on Sunday.