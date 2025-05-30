Kickoff for Saskatchewan Roughriders pre-season game delayed due to wildfire smoke

Send this page to someone via email

Ongoing smoke from wildfires in northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba has delayed kickoff for the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ final pre-season game on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.

Citing air quality concerns, the Roughriders posted on social media at 5:33 p.m. that their 7 p.m. kickoff against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers has been pushed back an hour to 8 p.m.

In the post, they added, “Current weather modelling indicates that the smoke will continue to clear throughout the next several hours, allowing us to safely play football.”

2:12 Flin Flon fire fears

As a result of the poor air quality, however, the Roughriders confirmed their ‘Party in the Park’ fan celebration has been cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

The Roughriders are slated to match up against the Blue Bombers for the second week in a row, after falling in their pre-season opener last Saturday 15-9 in Winnipeg.