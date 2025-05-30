Jays recall Roden, place Santander on 10-day IL

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled outfielder Alan Roden from Triple-A Buffalo, with outfielder Anthony Santander being placed on the 10-day injured list.

Roden will also be active for Friday night’s game against the Athletics, the Blue Jays announced. It will be the

Santander played in Thursday night’s 12-0 win over the Athletics in the opener of their four-game series, but is dealing with left shoulder inflammation.

The 30-year-old Santander signed a five-year, US$92.5 million deal with Toronto in the off-season after a 2024 season that saw him hit 44 home runs and 102 runs batted in with Baltimore.

However, he has struggled with the Jays with a .179 batting average, six home runs and 18 RBIs in 50 games.

Roden, meanwhile, has one homer and five RBIs with .178 average in 28 games in the majors with Toronto this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.